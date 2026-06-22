VC-25B Bridge aircraft begins commissioning flights. Credit: U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.

The US Air Force (USAF) has received the VC-25B Bridge aircraft from L3Harris Technologies, advancing the replacement of the ageing VC-25A planes used for presidential transport.

The aircraft, a modified Boeing 747-8i, was completed within 10 months as part of preparations for future presidential airlift needs while development of next-generation aircraft continues.

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Work on the project was expedited, with the L3Harris team operating in three shifts to meet the customer’s deadline.

The delivery comes as part of efforts to maintain and modernise the airlift capability for the Office of the President and ensure continuity of service amid the transition from older aircraft.

L3Harris stated that it began investing in the VC-25B programme before official requirements were issued in order to be ready when demand materialised.

According to the company, the VC-25B is equipped with advanced secure communications systems, enabling resilient connectivity and allowing the President to respond to global developments while airborne.

L3Harris Technologies chairman and CEO Christopher Kubasik said: “Through a trusted, fast-tracked partnership with the Air Force, we have proven that the US defence industrial base can move at maximum velocity when the mission demands it.

“L3Harris rose to the challenge, and we are deeply honoured to deliver to the Commander-in-Chief a symbol of American strength that meets the nation’s highest standards without compromise.”

Following delivery, the VC-25B will undergo initial commissioning flights, which are designed to test and validate the aircraft’s capabilities for executive operations.

According to information released, these flights serve as a final assessment for the modifications, enabling both the White House and USAF to ensure that all protocols for secure operation and presidential transport are in place.

Once commissioning is complete, the VC-25B will formally join the existing executive airlift fleet alongside the VC-25A and C-32 aircraft.

The US Air Force stated: “The aircraft is safe, secure and equipped with the most advanced technologies necessary to meet the requirements of the presidential mission.”

Operational assessments included rigorous checks of mission capabilities, personnel expertise, and logistics support such as spare parts and resources.

An interagency group established specific protocols to identify and manage any technical risks from the aircraft’s previous commercial use.

Pilot and crew training began in October, starting with leased and purchased training aircraft to familiarise personnel with the 747-8 platform.

A three-dimensional mock-up of the VC-25B Bridge interior, delivered in January 2026, supported further training and readiness activities.

The acceleration of the supply chain for spares also aimed to support both this delivery and future requirements across the 747-8 fleet.

Air Force Chief of Staff general Ken Wilsbach said: “We are proud to deliver the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the President. Many thought it could not be done, but the United States Air Force was able to execute and provide a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline.”