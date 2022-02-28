Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 28, 2022

USAF uses Kessel Run application during Cope North 22 exercise

C2IMERA is developed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Detachment 12 called Kessel Run.

The US Air Force (USAF) has used a Kessel Run application during a multinational humanitarian exercise called Cope North 22.

According to a USAF statement, the military branch used a Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application (C2IMERA).

The application uses a common operating picture and dashboarding capabilities as communication tools to consolidate information for leaders offering C2 capabilities and improving situational awareness.

It is developed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Detachment 12, commonly known as Kessel Run.

During the exercise, the airmen used the application to track assets such as aircraft, as well as individual personnel’s medical status and movement.

This provided the leadership with real-time updates on aircraft, personnel, fuels, and communications status among others.

36th Operations Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of airfield operations Staff Sergeant Rebekah Kowalczyk said: “For airfield management, we used it for aircraft accountability, arrivals and departures, tail-number tracking, we also used it for the common operating picture.

“Before we had this, we had Excel documents, PowerPoints, and Word documents that we would use on the share-drive. We also are able to use it on the airfield for real-time updates, rather than having to come into the office with the updated information.”

Last year, Kessel Run’s C2IMERA was used to support evacuation operations in Afghanistan.

The Cope North 22 exercise involved USAF, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft conducting aerial refuelling, close air support, and counter-air operations.

Earlier this month, the USAF announced that it will phase out the Multi-Domain Warfare Officer (13O) career field.

