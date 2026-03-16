A USAF KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. Credit: BlueBarronPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that four crew members were killed when a US Air Force (USAF) KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury on Thursday, 12 March.

The combatant command said neither hostile nor friendly fire contributed to the loss, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, as the status of two additional crew members aboard the aircraft remains unknown.

The KC-135 typically operates with a team of three, including a pilot, co-pilot and boom operator, though some missions require a navigator.

“The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” CENTCOM stated.

According to CENTCOM, the incident involved two aircraft, and the second aircraft “landed safely”.

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The second aircraft has not been identified by the Command, but three officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the situation, told the Washington Post it was also a KC-135.

The KC-135 Stratotanker has served as the core aerial refuelling platform for the US Air Force since 1957.

In addition to its primary mission, the aircraft supports Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied aircraft, and can transport patients during aeromedical evacuation missions.

Powered by four turbofans mounted under swept wings, the KC-135 can take off at a maximum weight of 322,500 pounds and can carry up to 83,000 pounds of cargo depending on its configuration.

According to information available on the official US Air Force website, the Air Force maintains an active fleet of 153 aircraft, with 171 in the Air National Guard and 72 in the Air Force Reserve.

Earlier this month, CENTCOM confirmed that three F-15s were shot down in “an apparent friendly fire incident” over Kuwait. All six crew members were able to safely eject.