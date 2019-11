The US Air Force (USAF) has completed joint training activities with Nato allies and partners across Europe.

The nearly month-long training session involved B-52H Stratofortress aircraft from the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, in Louisiana, US. The bombers operated out of RAF Fairford in the UK.

Last week, three USAF B-52H Stratofortress aircraft trained with the Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 fighters in the Barents Sea region above the Arctic Circle.

The exercise came after a B-52 bomber trained with the Norwegian F-16s on 30 October in the air space west of Troms in the northern part of the country.

Norwegian Joint Headquarter (NJHQ) deputy commander major general Lars Christian Aamodt said: “Being able to train with our most important ally in the most demanding operational environment that we have in our country, and maybe even in Nato, is very important to us.



“Both weather and communications can be very challenging in the high north, and seeing that we are able to handle both together with our allies is reassuring.”

Training activities help the US increase interoperability with allies and partners across Europe.

US Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite said: “The transatlantic relationship is of vital importance to the US. The US stands firm in our commitment and readiness to support our Nato allies and partners, and joint training opportunities like these demonstrate that commitment.

“We deeply appreciate the expertise and dedication the Norwegian Armed Forces bring to our shared Nato mission and collective defence.”