General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has received a $120m task order to provide a zero trust cybersecurity solution for the US Air Force’s (USAF) global operations.

The task order was awarded by the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base under the Next Generation Gateway programme.

As part of the project, GDIT will use its Everest Zero Trust Digital Accelerator in the implementation of an integrated, data-centric cybersecurity system.

This initiative will support over one million users across 187 military bases worldwide, securing information at all classification levels and featuring artificial intelligence for enhanced threat detection.

GDIT’s solution aims to assist the Air Force in meeting the Department of Defense chief information officer’s zero trust mandate before the established deadline of 30 September 2027.

GDIT defence senior vice president Brian Sheridan said: “As cyber threats continue to escalate in velocity and sophistication from our adversaries, zero trust is fundamental to our national security.

“As a long-standing partner of the Air Force, we look forward to delivering an advanced AI-enabled cybersecurity solution that will secure its data, mitigate threats quickly, and strengthen our warfighters’ advantage in cyberspace.”

GDIT, a unit of General Dynamics, has delivered cyber solutions for defence missions for over five decades.

In 2023, it worked with the US Army’s I Corps to demonstrate zero trust capabilities at the edge during Talisman Sabre for the first time.

The company also provides cybersecurity services to protect Air Force industrial control systems and supports US Strategic Command by supplying zero trust features to enhance enterprise IT networks and operational readiness.

In addition, GDIT recently secured its first task order under the USAF’s Base Infrastructure Modernisation indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract.