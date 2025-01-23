The IRDS, which will be integrated into the F-22, is also supported on other platforms. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation/PRNewswire.

Lockheed Martin has secured a $270m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to upgrade its fifth-generation fighter jet, F-22 Raptor, with infrared threat-detection sensors.

The enhancement aims to bolster the aircraft’s survivability and lethality through the integration of the Infrared Defensive System (IRDS).

Lockheed Martin Missions Systems vice-president Hank Tucker said: “We understand the need for advanced and versatile infrared systems like IRDS that will make pilots’ missions more survivable and lethal against current and future adversaries.

“We’re committed to supporting the Air Force through continuous innovation of capabilities to deter and defeat evolving threats.”

The F-22 Raptor is set to receive a distributed array of embedded TacIRST sensors or IRDS, which is developed by Lockheed Martin.

These advancements are part of a broader initiative to maintain and modernise the fleet.

The IRDS will not only be integrated into the F-22 but also supported on other platforms.

Lockheed Martin F-22 programme vice-president Justin Taylor said: “Lockheed Martin is proud to continue partnering with the Air Force on essential modernisation efforts for the Raptor, leveraging our expertise in 5th Generation aircraft and air dominance systems to integrate capabilities that ensure uninterrupted US air superiority today and into the future.”

In December 2019, Lockheed Martin, as the original equipment manufacturer, received a substantial $7bn five-year contract to maintain the USAF fleet of F-22 Raptors.

The F-22 Raptor, known for its stealth, supercruise capabilities, and integrated avionics. It is equipped with an advanced sensor suite to detect, identify, and engage threats before being detected themselves.

The cockpit design and sensor fusion advancements have notably improved pilots’ situational awareness.

The contract to integrate the IRDS system into the F-22 will help preserve the aircraft’s air superiority fighter role and competitive edge as the US military confronts more advanced threats.

In a related development from 2024, the US Department of Defense disclosed an $11.7m contract for radar countermeasure supplies for the USAF F-22 fleet.