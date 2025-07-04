A US Air Force XQ-58A Valkyrie flies over Eglin Air Force Base’s Gulf Test and Training Range. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Ilka Cole.

The US Air Force (USAF) marked a step forward in the integration of human-machine teaming capabilities during a recent training event at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The event saw USAF pilots flying an F-16C Fighting Falcon and an F-15E Strike Eagle successfully controlling two XQ-58A Valkyrie drones each in a simulated air combat scenario.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is an uncrewed aerial vehicle characterised by its high speed, extended range, and cost-efficiency. It is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology portfolio.

The demonstration highlighted the real-time coordination between crewed fighters and semi-autonomous systems.

It emphasises the potential for autonomous collaborative platforms (ACPs) to work alongside crewed aircraft, potentially reducing pilot workload and increasing combat efficiency and situational awareness.

The exercise was supported by the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve programme.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

It also involved collaboration among various defence entities, including the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and the AFRL, Air Force Test Center, Air Combat Command, and the US Navy.

Air Combat Command commander general Ken Wilsbach said: “This test with ACPs directly addresses the evolving requirements of modern warfare and the needs articulated by our warfighters.”

Data collected from the demonstration will inform the future development and deployment of semi-autonomous systems across the DoD.

AFRL commander brigadier general Jason Bartolomei said: “With this flight, we mark a crucial step in developing capabilities that harness human-machine teaming to overcome complex threats and expand our advantages.

“By developing and integrating autonomous platforms with manned systems, we can quickly adapt, increase combat effectiveness, and reduce risk to our aircrews in contested environments.”

According to AFRL, the development of the XQ-58A progressed rapidly, with the design, construction, and successful demonstration completed within just two and a half years from the initial contract award to its maiden flight.

It was developed through an AFRL partnership with Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

In 2024, the XQ-58A demonstrated its capability to accompany two F-35 aircraft and provide integrated electronic attack functions during a live flight test event.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up