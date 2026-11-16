The first permanently assigned USAF F-15EX Eagle II for the 67th Fighter Squadron taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gracelyn Hess.

The US Air Force has stationed its first permanently assigned F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets at Kadena Air Base in Japan.

Held on 15 November 2026, the deployment, marks the debut of the advanced fighters at an overseas installation, following their initial operational fielding by the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The move is part of a broader modernisation effort within the 18th Wing, replacing Kadena’s ageing fleet of F-15C/D aircraft.

The withdrawal of these legacy fighters began in late 2022, ending more than 40 years of operational service at the base.

Throughout the transition, a series of rotational deployments maintained a continuous fighter presence at Kadena while personnel received training and built operational readiness with the new platform.

In preparation for the new aircraft, the 67th Fighter Squadron deployed personnel to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Portland Air National Guard Base in Oregon for qualification training.

18th Wing commander Brigadier General John Gallemore, said: “These aircraft strengthen our ability to deter aggression, respond to emerging threats and defend Japan alongside our allies and partners.

“Their permanent presence at Kadena reinforces our commitment to the US-Japan alliance and ensures we continue to bring advanced combat capabilities to one of the most strategically important regions in the world.”

Maintainers from the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron also underwent extensive training, coordinating with Boeing and Air Force units at Eglin and Portland to ensure technical proficiency on the new platform.

Their preparation included supporting F-15E operations at Seymour-Johnson and Mountain Home Air Force Bases.

Squadron commander Major Spencer A. Sherman said: “The arrival of the F-15EX represents years of hard work and dedication from our maintainers. These Airmen have spent countless hours preparing for this day, and I am incredibly proud of the team that’s ready to operate and maintain the Eagle II at Kadena.”

The F-15EX is equipped with advanced avionics, modern electronic warfare systems and an increased weapons payload, providing a significant boost to Kadena’s ability to conduct counterair operations.

Its arrival is expected to enhance the Air Force’s forward-deployed capabilities and complement existing fifth-generation aircraft. The transition will also support ongoing bilateral readiness activities with the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and regional allies.

Both the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons at Kadena will operate the F-15EX as part of this transition.

The deployment coincides with preparations for the 18th Wing’s centennial in 2027, commemorating its formation as the 18th Pursuit Group.