USAF evaluates TPS-75 primary ground deployable radar

The US Air Force’s primary ground deployable radar, the TPS-75. Credit: USAF / Deb Henley.

The US Air Force (USAF) 84th Radar Evaluation Squadron’s (RADES) Control and Reporting Center (CRC) team has tested TPS-75 radar system.

The legacy TPS-75 system has been the service’s primary ground deployable radar since 1968. It is capable of sending out hundreds of thousands of laser pulses in one second.

Deployed worldwide, the mobile, tactical radar system provides long-range radar azimuth, range and height information, as well as identification friend or foe capability.

According to 505th Command and Control Wing, 84th RADES Deb Henley, TPS-75 was put through a three-week baseline evaluation and optimisation.

The activity was conducted at the Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron, Camp Rilea and involved testing, air-traffic analysis, and radar parameters optimisation.



In the first week of testing, the team focused on the system’s current performance, setting baseline parameters, and levelling the antenna.

During the second week, in-depth testing was conducted to confirm the receivers’ sensitivity and bandwidth using tools within the Radar Analysis Support System for Sites (RASS-S).

USAF 505th Test and Training Group commander colonel Adam Shelton said: “The work the 84th RADES professionals do on a daily basis enable our homeland defence mission.

“While newer systems are coming, keeping the existing systems operating at peak performance is a daunting task this team does very effectively. Based on organically developed software and decades of experience, the CRC team is truly the linkage between today’s systems and tomorrow’s innovation.”

The radar will be replaced by the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR).