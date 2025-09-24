MT&S will offer enhanced simulator and training services to the USAF. Credit: Serco Group plc.

The US Air Force (USAF) has granted a single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to MT&S for the provision of simulator and training services.

MT&S is the sole recipient of the Air Force Modelling and Simulation Support Services (AFMS3) programme, which has an upper limit of up to $972m over five years.

In 2026, the programme is expected to generate approximately $60m in revenue for MT&S from task orders.

Under this programme, MT&S will deliver mission-critical training systems and services at more than 20 locations for the USAF.

The initiative is focused on providing secure and efficient modelling and simulation capabilities, supporting synthetic training exercises, and enhancing both warfighter skills and operational readiness.

This contract award follows the acquisition of MT&S by Serco Group from Northrop Grumman in May 2025, in a deal worth $327m.

Serco Group chief executive Anthony Kirby said: “We are proud that MT&S has been selected to deliver the critically important AFMS3 contract for the US Air Force and are well positioned to deliver innovative, technology-enabled solutions which enhance training and maintain the highest levels of mission readiness for the US Armed Forces.

“This contract award reflects our growing capabilities in mission simulation, operational training and Live, Virtual, Constructive technologies, which are key areas of strength and opportunity for Serco both in the US and internationally.

“It builds upon our momentum in defence, where we have deep expertise, from supporting personnel readiness to procurement, design and engineering, to deploying technology and ensuring well-maintained, modern infrastructure and assets for militaries around the world.”

