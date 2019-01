The US Air Force (USAF) has unveiled its Battle Record Information Core Environment (BRICE) mobile app, which is expected to save time and workload for aircraft maintainers.

Following the completion of user acceptance testing at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, the Air Force Reserve went live with the app. The USAF expects to enrol around 100 users by next month.

Developed by the USAF in partnership with Monkton, Amazon and Verizon, the iOS mobile app enables maintainers to directly access the maintenance database from the flight line at the point of aircraft repair.



With the new app, aircraft maintainers would no longer have to secure their tools, nor document the maintenance actions performed into a network computer at the office.

The BRICE mobile app was designed with all the necessary security and authentication required to enable the maintainers to input, store and transmit data in real-time to the maintenance database using a handheld device.

Headquarters Air Force Reserve A6 logistics IT policy and strategy branch chief major Jonathan Jordan said: “Maintainers didn’t have a convenient way to input their maintenance actions into the system of record.

“They have to travel to a desktop computer, go through the sign-in procedure for both the computer and the maintenance data system, then they can enter the data for the maintenance performed on the flightline.”

Around 81% of the testers who participated in the user acceptance testing estimated the app saved an hour or more of time per day.

Headquarters Air Force project delivery manager Christopher Butigieg said: “Live data availability is paramount for field units to take swift maintenance actions and schedule work orders as changes are occurring across the flight line.

“Additionally, returning time back to maintainers is an added benefit as task documentation is completed throughout the day rather than at the end of shift.”

The development of BRICE will help overcome challenges, including security documentation requirements and connectivity issues on the flightline.