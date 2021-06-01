USAF bombers fly mission in support of Operation Allied Sky

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off at Morón Air Base in Spain. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer.

The US Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) has announced that B-52H Stratofortress strategic aircraft flew a mission in support of Operation Allied Sky.

Operation Allied Sky is the latest iteration of routine Bomber Task Force (BTF) missions that took place in the European theatre of operations since 2018.

Allied Sky will be conducted in two parts, namely ‘European Leg’ and ‘North American Leg’.

On 31 May, the bombers flew a mission over the 30 Nato allied nations in North America and Europe.

Under the European Leg, B-52H Stratofortress bombers deployed to Morón air base in Spain flew over all Nato nations in Europe.



The aircraft also completed aerial refuelling and integration with various ally jets.

The aircraft integrated with aircraft from the US and Canada under the North American Leg.

Nato Allied Air Command and USAFE-AFAFRICA commander general Jeff Harrigian said: “Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history.

“Today’s mission is an awesome demonstration of Nato air superiority and together there is no challenge we cannot tackle.”

Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, Romania, and the UK are the Nato nations that took part in the mission.

In March last year, two USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bomber aircraft conducted a fifth-generation integration familiarisation flight with a Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) F-35A Lightning II fighter jet over the North Sea.