The MH-139A will conduct patrol operations at nuclear missile silo sites located throughout the Midwest. Credit: Boeing Photo.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Boeing a new contract to manufacture four additional MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters and provide related sustainment, bringing the total number of these aircraft under contract to 38 units.

The latest agreement follows a $173m award for eight helicopters in September 2025, raising the value of the contract to more than $262m in total.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

Boeing MH-139 programme director Azeem Khan said: “The quick succession of contracts demonstrates that the US Air Force is all in on bringing the MH-139A capability to the warfighter as quickly as possible.

“Our team is dedicated to delivering and maintaining these aircraft, driven by a commitment to excellence, where safety and quality are our top priorities.”

Boeing has delivered 21 MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters to date, including 12 aircraft supplied under a low-rate initial production contract issued in 2023.

The twin-engine helicopter, based on the Leonardo AW139 platform, is intended to replace the ageing UH-1N model that has served for over 50 years.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The MH-139A is equipped with military communication and navigation systems, cockpit and cabin armour, self-sealing crashworthy fuel tanks, an AN/AAR-47 missile warning system, an AN/ALE-47 countermeasures dispenser set, and two externally mounted M240 crew-served weapons.

The aircraft is capable of carrying nine combat-equipped troops with security response equipment, flying up to three hours without refuelling or covering a range of 225 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 135 knots.

Boeing and Leonardo’s work on the MH-139A programme has supported more than 1,000 jobs across the Philadelphia area and the wider U.S.

On 8 January, two MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters assigned to the 40th Helicopter Squadron supported their first operational Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile convoy mission.

The aircraft escorted missile maintenance and armoured security vehicles to and from a launch site more than 100 miles east of Malmstrom Air Force Base without requiring refuelling during a six-hour operation.

Boeing’s Defence, Space & Security reported annual revenue of $27.2bn for 2025, representing a 14% increase from $23.9bn in the previous year.

The division delivered 131 units throughout the year, compared to 112 in 2024, including 37 deliveries in the fourth quarter.