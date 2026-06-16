A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress. Credit: CSWFoto/Shutterstock.com.

A US Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, killing all eight people on board.

The bomber was conducting a routine test flight when it went down, officials stated.

“Initial indications are that the crash was not survivable,” a statement released by Edwards Air Force Base said, adding that emergency crews responded to the scene and worked to account for everyone aboard.

Military officials said the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

Colonel James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards, said investigators are still working to establish what led to the crash.

However, he noted the aircraft was part of a fleet supporting a radar modernisation programme.

The victims included both military personnel and government contractors, the US military said.

Boeing later confirmed that two of its employees were among those killed and it is in contact with the families and providing support.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the eight crew members who lost their lives in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, California. It is with great sadness that we confirm two Boeing employees were among those on board. We are in contact with their families and are offering support,” Boeing said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also reacted publicly, calling it “a tragic incident” in a post on X.

He said: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Edwards Air Force Base community impacted by this tragic incident. Grateful to the first responders and emergency crew currently on the ground.”

The B-52 is a nuclear-capable, long-range heavy bomber designed to carry out a wide range of missions. It can fly at high subsonic speeds and operate at altitudes of up to 50,000ft.

The aircraft can carry a payload of up to 31,500kg and has a range of about 8,800 miles.

In addition to its nuclear role, it can also deliver precision-guided conventional munitions, supported by worldwide precision navigation capability.

As of June 2019, the USAF inventory includes 58 B-52s in the active force, four assigned to test roles and 18 in the Reserve.

The B-52 was deployed recently as part of a US military operation targeting Iran.