USAF deploys B-1B Lancers for PACAF’s Bomber Task Force mission

USAF B-1B Lancers arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, for a Bomber Task Force mission on 2 June 2022. Credit: Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest/US Indo-Pacific Command.

The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bomber aircraft for Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission.

The aircraft landed at Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) in Guam on 3 June for the PACAF BTF deployment.

The deployed B-1B aircraft are from the USAF’s 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

Apart from the B-1B Lancer aircraft, the 28th Bomb Wing has deployed its personnel and assets to carry out PACAF training together with allied and partner nations, as well as with the US Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces.

USAF 34th Bomb Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Ross Hobbs said: “Our presence here in Guam and flights throughout the region serve two strategic purposes.

“Assurance to our regional allies through consistent presence and multi-lateral integration, and deterrence of US adversaries that continue to threaten the stability of the world’s diplomatic, military, and economic spheres of influence.”

The BTF operations showcase the capabilities of the US Air Force Global Strike Command to provide long-range strike options for the geographic combatant commanders.

The mission aligns with the National Defence Strategy’s (NDS) objectives of operational unpredictability and strategic predictability.

USAF 34th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations major Kristof Lieber said: “Long-range bomber operations and the unique Agile Combat Employment/BTF construct greatly strengthen our steadfast relationships with our allies and partner nations in the Pacific.

“We’re all excited to showcase the ability to take a small contingent of ‘Bones’ and personnel and demonstrate our flexibility, credibility, and lethality in the largest area of responsibility in the world.”

In December 2020, the USAF’s two B-1B Lancers were deployed to Andersen AFB to conduct the BTF mission.