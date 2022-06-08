View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 8, 2022

USAF deploys B-1B Lancers for PACAF’s Bomber Task Force mission

The BTF mission aligns with National Defence Strategy’s objectives of operational unpredictability and strategic predictability.

USAF
USAF B-1B Lancers arrive at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, for a Bomber Task Force mission on 2 June 2022. Credit: Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest/US Indo-Pacific Command.

The US Air Force (USAF) has deployed B-1B Lancer long-range strategic bomber aircraft for Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission.

The aircraft landed at Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) in Guam on 3 June for the PACAF BTF deployment.

The deployed B-1B aircraft are from the USAF’s 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.

Apart from the B-1B Lancer aircraft, the 28th Bomb Wing has deployed its personnel and assets to carry out PACAF training together with allied and partner nations, as well as with the US Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces.

USAF 34th Bomb Squadron commander lieutenant colonel Ross Hobbs said: “Our presence here in Guam and flights throughout the region serve two strategic purposes.

“Assurance to our regional allies through consistent presence and multi-lateral integration, and deterrence of US adversaries that continue to threaten the stability of the world’s diplomatic, military, and economic spheres of influence.”

The BTF operations showcase the capabilities of the US Air Force Global Strike Command to provide long-range strike options for the geographic combatant commanders.

The mission aligns with the National Defence Strategy’s (NDS) objectives of operational unpredictability and strategic predictability.

USAF 34th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations major Kristof Lieber said: “Long-range bomber operations and the unique Agile Combat Employment/BTF construct greatly strengthen our steadfast relationships with our allies and partner nations in the Pacific.

“We’re all excited to showcase the ability to take a small contingent of ‘Bones’ and personnel and demonstrate our flexibility, credibility, and lethality in the largest area of responsibility in the world.”

In December 2020, the USAF’s two B-1B Lancers were deployed to Andersen AFB to conduct the BTF mission.

Related Companies
NUCAP Energy

Improved Material Composites for Better Defense

Visit Profile
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology