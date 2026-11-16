A B-21 Raider lands on a runway after a flight at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth.

The US Air Force (USAF) has conducted the first weapons release test of the B-21 Raider, marking a transition for the sixth-generation aircraft from flight testing to a “functional” weapons platform

The successful trial, which took place at Edwards Air Force Base in California, involved the release of a conventional weapon from a B-21 test aircraft, according to the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

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This test confirmed the aircraft’s strike capability and the maturity of its digital systems, setting the stage for further weapons integration.

Air Force secretary Troy Meink said: “The B-21 is designed to deliver improved combat capability to the warfighter, combining reliability and maintainability to quickly integrate new weapons.

“This successful test demonstrates our ability to adapt rapidly and hold any target at risk if deterrence fails.”

The trial follows thousands of hours of virtual modelling using the programme’s digital-twin environment, according to the Air Force.

The B-21 Combined Test Force used those models to predict and refine the weapon’s trajectory before the flight test.

US Air Force chief of staff General Ken Wilsbach said: “This weapons test proves the B-21 program is excelling. We are building an impressive fleet that will give our joint force credible, penetrating strike options for decades to come.”

The B-21 Raider, developed by Northrop Grumman for the USAF, is designed as a highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber.

Incorporating advanced radar-absorbent materials, the nuclear-capable aircraft is expected to deliver enhanced stealth characteristics.

The DAF recently confirmed that the sixth-generation bomber will be operated by a two-pilot crew.

Intended to serve as the cornerstone of the Air Force’s future bomber fleet, the B-21 will also form a critical element of America’s nuclear triad, supporting the country’s strategic deterrence posture.

According to the Air Force, the B-21 remains in testing and is scheduled to begin arriving at Ellsworth AFB in 2027.

Last month, Northrop Grumman and the Department of the Air Force broke ground on a new final assembly site for the B-21 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.

In February, the two parties finalised an agreement aimed at expanding production capacity for the B-21, with the goal of increasing annual output of the bomber fleet by 25%.