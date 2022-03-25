USAF B-2 Spirit conducts training operations with RAAF fighter aircraft

B-2 Spirit flies in formation with RAAF’s F-35A Lightning II, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18 Growler, and USAF F-16C Aggressor. Credit: US Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Hailey Haux.

A B-2 Spirit long-range bomber from the US Air Force’s (USAF) 509th Bomb Wing has conducted a training mission with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) fighter aircraft.

Carried out in the Indo-Pacific region, the mission saw the B-2 fly from the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to RAAF Base Amberley, reported technical sergeant Hailey Haux.

The training operations were intended to enhance interoperability between the armed forces, as well as operate forward in the region.

US Indo-Pacific Command commander US Navy admiral John Aquilino said: “This is the most consequential theatre with the most challenging security issues…and advancing our interoperability with critical allies like Australia is critical to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“There are many aspects that are going on daily to continue to move the security relationship forward in a positive way to provide deterrence, prevent war, and maintain peace and stability within the region.”

The bomber trained with a total of eight aircraft, including two RAAF F-35A Lightning IIs, two EA-18 Growlers, two F/A-18F Super Hornets and two USAF F-16C Aggressors.

Prior to conducting training operations with the fighters, the B-2 performed an aerial refuelling mission with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Alaska Air National Guard.

Australia Air Commander RAAF air vice-marshal Joe Iervasi said that the engagement bolstered resiliency, capability, cooperation, and communication between the forces.

The event also saw US airmen and RAAF security forces, fuels, maintenance, and firefighters conducting joint operations on the ground.

509th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels superintendent US Air Force Master sergeant Aaron Porter said: “That’s what these missions are for, building relationships with our allies and partners, overcoming challenges and making things better for the future.”