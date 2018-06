The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a new task order to global consulting and digital services provider ICF for comprehensive cyber support across the enterprise.

Valued at more than $50m, the task order has been awarded by the USAF’s Air Combat Command (ACC) under the US General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract.

The contract will continue for a period of three and a half years and includes a base period of one year, as well as two one-year options and one six-month option.



“ICF cybersecurity specialists enable military, national security and commercial clients to develop and successfully defend the most aggressively attacked infrastructures on Earth.”

Under the deal, ICF will be responsible for delivering comprehensive technical and programmatic expertise and advisory services to help transition the USAF’s cyberspace core function from the Air Force Space Command to the ACC.

The project includes providing ACC with recommendations on how to manage, deploy and invest in cyber capabilities to help the organisation achieve its vision for delivering cyberspace superiority to US commands.

ICF senior vice-president Randy James said: “This is a significant win for ICF and demonstrates our ability to make headway in an extremely competitive landscape of industry leaders.

“Over the past year, we have worked to bolster our cyber capabilities and expand our cybersecurity portfolio. We look forward to bringing this expertise and experience to help ACC integrate this new cyber mission into its portfolio and strengthen the operational resilience of the airforce through its abilities to deliver enhanced cyber capabilities.”

