USAF awards contract to Falkonry under STRATFI programme

The US Air Force innovation hub (AFWERX) has awarded a contract to Falkonry under the Strategic Financing (STRATFI) programme.

The contract marks an expansion of the company’s products in the US Air Force (USAF) and other parts of the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Awarded to a select few start-ups, the contract broadens the use of Falkonry’s operational artificial intelligence (AI) adoption within the DoD.

The STRATFI programme was announced in March and represents the USAF’s core strategic pillar of effective decision-making.

Following the contract award, Falkonry demonstrated that its operations and pattern detection capabilities led to benefits within the defence community.



Endorsement from the Air Combat Command (ACC) based on work carried out by Falkonry along with the Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) was a key part of securing the contract.

JWAC R&D project manager Laura Stuart said: “Falkonry’s machine learning approach to mining Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) has proven invaluable in carrying out our mission.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship and look forward to wider deployment.”

The award has expanded Falkonry’s footprint within the USAF and multiple DoD organisations, including the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (AF DCGS), the USAF’s primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection, processing, exploitation analysis and dissemination system.

Falkonry founder and CEO Dr Nikunj Mehta said: “Falkonry is building the core intelligence engine for critical operations in every industrial aspect of our society.

“We provide the same artificial intelligence to our defence customers such as USAF and JWAC as we provide to our commercial customers such as Ternium and Siemens.

“Multi-purpose Industry 4.0 technology that benefits manufacturing, defence, and intelligence reduces risks and costs for all parties involved in innovation and its adoption.”