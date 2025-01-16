A T-7A Red Hawk, assigned to the 416th Flight Test Squadron, taxis at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, 7 November 2023. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Air Force (USAF) and Boeing have agreed to adjust aspects of the T-7A Red Hawk training aircraft acquisition agreement.

“These acquisition updates include expanding test capacity,” explained Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the USAF for acquisition, technology and logistics, in a 15 January 2025 release.

In 2018, the service awarded a fixed-price contract to Boeing for T-7A aircraft development and 10 fixed-price lots of all 350 T-7A trainer aircraft. The Red Hawk is due to replace the ageing T-38 Talon, now more than 60-years old.

US defence prime, Northrup Grumman, has built more than 1,000 T-38 aircraft, with over 500 remaining in service according to GlobalData intelligence. The Talon is increasingly expensive to maintain and not reflective of a modern fighter.

At present, American pilots are currently flying five T-7A test aircraft, with the last unit being delivered in December 2024.

Boeing provides Red Hawk test variants

The lead contractor first won the contract to build Red Hawks, or as they were first known, ‘T-X’ aircraft. Boeing went on to start production of the jets in February 2021.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

However, the company will take a step back to meet the enduring sustainability and safety needs of the user, Air Education and Training Command (AETC), the oldest major command in the USAF.

Safety issues germinated from early on in the deal. In May 2023, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report stating the service did not, at the time, allow pilots to fly its five test aircraft due to problems with the escape system and other components.

In addition, with limited oversight of production prior to ordering the aircraft, the GAO found that the USAF did not have a plan for determining under what conditions it would accept production work completed prior to contract delivery.

Adjusted roadmap

Boeing will now build and deliver four Production Representative Test Vehicles (PRTVs) in order “to reduce risk and increase our confidence in the aircraft design,” Hunter stated.

These test variants will be purchased with fiscal year (FY) 2025 funds and delivered in FY 2026.

This expanded test capacity would enable the AETC to expedite test plan and curriculum development earlier than the current plan, ultimately achieving a timely Initial Operational Capability (IoC).

While the adjusted plan would result in the award of Lot 1 production aircraft in calendar year 2026, the production delivery timeline of the PRTVs and the Lot 1 aircraft would preserve AETC’s 2027 IoC timeline.

The USAF is working with Congress on what adjustments would be necessary to the FY 2025 T-7A budget request to execute the adjusted plan.