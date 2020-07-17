USAF Airmen to participate in Red Flag-Alaska 20-3 exercise

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airmen of the US Air Force (USAF) are set to participate in Red Flag-Alaska 20-3 exercise, which has been designed to provide personnel with realistic training in a simulated combat environment.

Sponsored by Pacific Air Forces, the exercises will be conducted over the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC).

The 67,000 square mile area JPARC provides a realistic training environment commanders leverage for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements.

This exercise is scheduled to commence next month and will be conducted for 16 days.

The majority of participating aircraft will be based at and will take-off from Eielson Air Force Base (AFB) and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



During the exercise, service members are expected to fly, maintain and support aircraft from various units.

Red Flag-Alaska is a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed exercises that are aimed at providing joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support and large force employment training in a regulated combat environment.

Despite restrictions related to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, airmen participating in Red Flag-Alaska will continue to support US commitment to the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

A similar exercise called COPE THUNDER was conducted in 1975 at Clark Air Base in the Philippines.

In March last year, the USAF conducted high-intensity air-to-air combat exercise Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis AFB in Nevada, US.

The two-week exercise was hosted north of Las Vegas within the Nevada Test and Training Range. Approximately 80 aircraft took part in the exercise Red Flag 19-2 from multiple nations.

