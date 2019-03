The US Air Force (USAF) has commenced high-intensity air-to-air combat exercise Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, US.

Scheduled to be conducted until 22 March, the two-week exercise will be hosted north of Las Vegas within the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The multinational exercise will comprise forces and aircraft from several countries, including the US, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.



Approximately 80 aircraft are expected to take part in exercise Red Flag 19-2, including the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) F-15SG fighter aircraft, F-16 fighter aircraft from Belgium, the Netherlands, the UAE and the US, the Netherlands’ KDC-10 tanker aircraft, Norway’s F-35 fighter aircraft, Saudi Arabia’s F-15SA fighter aircraft.

Participating assets also include the US’ F-15E and EA-18G fighter aircraft, B-1 bomber, E-3 and E-8 surveillance aircraft, HC-130 airlift aircraft, KC-135 tanker aircraft and MQ-9 unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

“Participating nations will perform a series of realistic and challenging air-to-air and air-to-ground training missions, conducted in day and night environments.”

In addition to six F-15SGs, the RSAF is sending more than 100 personnel from its Peace Carvin V detachment in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to participate in the event.

During the course of the exercise, participating nations will perform a series of realistic and challenging air-to-air and air-to-ground training missions, conducted in day and night environments.

In order to enhance the realism of the scenarios during exercise Red Flag 19-2, the USAF’s F-16s will play the role of an adversarial force.

Established in 1975, Red Flag is designed to create advanced and realistic combat-like situations to increase lethality and operator survivability in actual combat operations.

Red Flag 19-1 concluded last month with forces from the US, UK and Australia participating.