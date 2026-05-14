AEVEX’s Atlas precision strike system. Credit: Aevex.

The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded AEVEX a $18.5m contract to supply autonomous aircraft for One Way Attack (OWA) missions.

According to the company’s release on 13 May 2026, this agreement includes support from AEVEX’s engineering and field services teams throughout the production period.

Under the contract, AEVEX will deliver additive-manufactured Group 3 uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) that leverage 3D-printing technology for scalable production and faster fielding.

These systems are designed to support flexible operations, incorporating autonomy frameworks that aim to reduce operator workload and improve adaptability across different mission profiles.

AEVEX will use its 100,000ft2 of unmanned systems (UxS) manufacturing space and a workforce of over 150 multidisciplinary engineers for the project.

The company’s facilities and staff are distributed across California, Virginia, Ohio, Florida, and Alabama, supporting close working relationships with government partners and providing technical, sustainment, and field support.

AEVEX CEO Roger Wells said: “We appreciate the continued trust the US Air Force places in AEVEX. Our teams are focused on delivering dependable, mission‑aligned capabilities, and we remain committed to ensuring high‑quality assets reach the people who need them.”

Details beyond the contract value and scope have not been disclosed. AEVEX indicated the contract aligns with its existing work for US government agencies and is made possible through its in-house engineering and manufacturing teams.

This development follows AEVEX’s recent initial public offering (IPO), which involved the pricing of 16 million shares of its Class A common stock at $20 per share.

Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, AEVEX provides UAS, loitering munitions, and uncrewed surface vehicles to US and partner nations.