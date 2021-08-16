USAF accepts Novetta’s PICARD platform under Pathfinder programme

Member of the Emergency Command Center uses PICARD to monitor base security. Credit: Novetta / PRNewswire.

The US Air Force (USAF) has accepted advanced analytics company Novetta’s Platform for Integrated C3 and Responsive Defense (PICARD) platform.

The platform has been accepted at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base (AFB) under a Pathfinder programme.

The latest contract creates a path for planned deployment of the platform to 11 bases next year and across the whole airforce within the next five years.

Novetta’s PICARD platform has been developed to integrate forces with intelligent systems to allow rapid decision-making across all kinds of defence operations.

The PICARD platform uses an internet of things (IoT) approach and sensor fusion.



The company created this open-architecture edge and Cloud system, which brings DevSecOps methodologies to non-traditional operational technologies, including electronic security, control, as well as weapons systems.

Novetta Information Exploitation senior vice-president Kevin Heald said: “It has been a pleasure seeing the partnership between our team and the airforce yield truly transformative results.

“PICARD is a key part of a grander vision to contribute to the Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) and the DoD Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) initiatives.”

PICARD is used to unlock data trapped by disconnected, proprietary, and legacy environments.

Furthermore, it provides actionable information to operators functioning from any place of operation.

Novetta Sensor Fusion and IoT portfolio senior director Steven Adelman said: “We are proud to partner with the airforce and the hard-working, innovative people at AF/A4S, LCMC/HBU, and SAF/CDM modernising security forces capabilities and operations.

“PICARD begins to deliver on the promise of Integrated Base Defense and all-domain data sharing.

“We look forward to continuing to evolve the platform and deliver for the career field and the airforce.”

Based in the US, Novetta is a provider of technologies in machine learning, data analytics, Cloud engineering, open-source analytics, as well as multi-INT fusion for defence, intelligence community, and federal law enforcement customers.