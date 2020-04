The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a $125m contract to AAR’s Mobility Systems division for the production and repair of 463L cargo pallets.

The firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract carries one base year period and four one-year options.

As agreed, AAR Mobility Systems will carry out the contract works at Cadillac in Michigan.

AAR Mobility Systems senior vice-president Lee Krantz said: “AAR continues to produce and maintain this strategic asset for the US Air Force to ensure it meets its worldwide operational requirements.

“For many years, AAR has been proud to provide the 463L cargo pallet to the US Armed Forces, its allies, and other US Government agencies.”



The 463L cargo pallets are a standardised version used by the USAF to transport military air cargo. The 463L USAF design uses a lightweight balsa wood core to optimise strength-to-weight performance and reliability.

Usually, these pallets are used to load and offload cargo on a different military and commercial aircraft.

As a division of AAR, AAR Mobility Systems supplies rapid deployment equipment such as mobile tactical shelters, pallets and expeditionary containers to the armed forces.

The AAR Mobility Systems product portfolio also comprises large lightweight structural assemblies and platforms for mission-critical functions.

Meanwhile, the USAF has stepped up efforts to support the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, more than 150 additional airforce reserve medical specialists were mobilised to support medical staff in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Overall, more than 770 Air Force Reservists were mobilised to fight the pandemic that has infected more than 988,000 in the US.