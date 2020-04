Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

In the latest US Air Force (USAF) Reserve call-up, more than 150 additional airforce reserve medical specialists were mobilised to help handle the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The reservists will extend support to medical staff in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

More than 770 Air Force Reservists across the nation currently are mobilised to continue the fight against the virus.



AFRC commander and US Air Force Reserve chief lieutenant general Richard Scobee said: “I’ve never been more proud of our reserve citizen airmen and how they’ve stepped up to support Americans.

“The Air Force Reserve is designed to provide critical rapid response and this capability is on full display as we provide support where it’s needed most.”

Medical assistance was provided by 18 airforce reserve units around the country including the reserve airmen-traditional reservists, air reserve technicians and individual mobilisation augmentees.

The support was received by American citizens in the US Army North’s and Task Force New York / New Jersey’s area of responsibility.

ARNORTH commander lieutenant general Laura Richardson said: “We remain committed to maintaining cooperation with our federal, state and local partners while providing requested and approved support to the areas of our country impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The call for additional medical staff added to the nationwide efforts by the US Air Force Reserve.

The staff included airforce reserve aeromedical evacuation specialists. US Air Force doctors, nurses, physician assistants, public health, respiratory support and other technicians were called to help fight the virus.