US urges China to cease military pressure against Taiwan

J-16 multirole strike fighter jet. Credit: Ministry of National Defense / WikiCommons.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price has issued a statement urging China to stop its ‘provocative’ military activities and intimidation against Taiwan.

The call follows the recent increase in Chinese military aircraft incursion into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Over a three-day period, Taiwan scrambled jets to warn nearly 100 Chinese military aircraft entering its south-western ADIZ.

Ned Price said: “The United States is very concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilising, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability.

“We have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defence capability, and we will maintain our commitments as outlined in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances.



“The US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.”

According to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND), eight J-16, four SU-30, two Y-8 anti-submarine warfare and two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control flew into the ADIZ zone on 3 October.

On 2 October alone, a total of 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ zone, which is considered to be the largest incursion reported by Taiwan so far.

The MND noted that radio warnings were issued, CAP aircraft were tasked, and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the activities.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory. It has stepped up many military activities near the democratic island.