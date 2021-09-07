Dozens of Chinese military fighter jets fly into Taiwan’s ADIZ

A H-6K landing at Zhuhai Jinwan Airport ahead of an air show in China in 2018. Credit: Alert5 / WikiCommons.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) has confirmed that several bombers and fighter jets entered the country’s south-western air defence identification zone (ADIZ) between 5-6 September.

According to the MND, two JH-7 twin-engine, lightweight fighter bomber aircraft and two Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) aircraft flew into the ADIZ zone on 6 September.

The defence ministry noted that one Y-8 ASW, four H-6 bombers, ten J-16 fighter aircraft and four SU-30 multirole combat fighter aircraft flew into the ADIZ on 5 September.

A total of 23 aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ zone during these two days.

The MND noted that radio warnings were issued, CAP aircraft were tasked and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the activities.



In June, China sent 28 military jets into the ADIZ, considered to be the largest incursion reported by Taiwan so far.

In March this year, MND confirmed the entry of 20 Chinese military aircraft into the country’s south-western ADIZ zone.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory. It has stepped up many military activities near the democratic island.

During recent months, Taiwan has been reporting about intrusion flights carried out by the Chinese military jets almost daily.

Last October, China reportedly announced plans to enforce sanctions on US companies over the sale of weapons to Taiwan.

