The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale to the Republic of Korea for the upgrade of its F-15K aircraft fleet.
The sale, valued at $6.2bn, includes logistics and programme support.
South Korea initially selected the F-15K Strike Eagle for its Next Generation Fighter Programme in 2002.
The F-15K aircraft, measuring 63.8 feet (ft) in length and 18.5ft in height, is powered by two General Electric F110-129A turbofan engines.
It features the Honeywell Advanced Display Core Processor as well as a two-seat cockpit, among others.
The latest upgrade request comprises 96 Advanced Display Core Processor II mission system computers, 70 AN/APG-82(v)1 AESA radars, 70 AN/ALQ-250 EPAWSS electronic warfare suites, and 70 AN/AAR-57 CMWS.
Non-major defence equipment items in the request include Joint Mission Planning Systems, Computer Programme Identification Numbers, Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems, and various support services.
These enhancements aim to bolster the Republic of Korea’s air defence capabilities and ensure interoperability with US forces.
The proposed sale aligns with US foreign policy goals, enhancing the security of an ally in the Indo-Pacific region.
Korea is expected to seamlessly integrate these upgrades into its armed forces without altering the military balance in the region.
Primary contractors for this programme are Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies, and BAE Systems.
No additional US Government or contractor representatives will be assigned to the Republic of Korea for this sale’s implementation.
In 2022, Boeing secured performance-based logistics contracts from South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Programme Administration to support the Republic of Korea’s F-15K fighter jets, AEW&C aircraft, and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.