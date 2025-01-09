People’s Liberation Army soldiers being inspected in Beijing, 1 May 2010. Credit: Shutterstock/Alexander Ryabintsev.

The US Department of Defense (DoD), has identified more than 50 Chinese companies and their subsidiaries with an American presence, as entities working to advance the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

As of 7 January 2025, these include familiar technology brands such as CATL, Huawei, and Tencent.

As the commercial sector drives innovation, the line between civil and military has blurred. The overlap presents the PRC with an opportunity to surpass the US technologically through ‘Military-Civilian Fusion’, or MCF strategy.

Under MCF, the DoD says that China is acquiring the intellectual property, key research, and technological advances around the world from researchers, scholars, and private industry to realise its own military aims.

The PRC codified the strategy in 2015, though officials have referenced the policy from as early as 2007. MCF evolved from the Civil-Military Integration concept, or CMI, which represents a shift in focus from defence technology to a balance in developments in both sectors.

To counter this, in accordance with Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act (2021), the DoD issues an annual list of these ‘fused’ businesses it considers “Chinese military companies,” and will do so until at least 2030.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The US government will not impose any sanctions on the companies but the move does prohibit the DoD from working with them in any capacity, and it will serve to warn others of their perceived ties with the People’s Liberation Army.

Market presence

Strict trade barriers prevent exports between the US and China. However, it seems that the PRC aim to gain some insight into US dual-use innovation for its own military purposes or for strategic intelligence.

Russia, another strategic rival to the US, has similarly derived US-manufactured components from American companies for use in Russian weapons fired against Ukraine’s Armed Forces. More than 40% of nearly 2,500 components analysed in Russian weapons on the Ukrainian battlefield were made by four US suppliers.

According to GlobalData’s thematic intelligence report on ‘Advanced Materials in Aerospace and Defense’, Chinese defence companies including AVIC, BIAM, and CASC – the first of which is also listed in the MCF registry for 2024 – have relied on western academia to support research into UHT materials and other elements in their hypersonic weapons development. Thus:

“Concerns over national security and intellectual property theft are pushing many institutions to rethink their relationships with firms linked to the Chinese military,” GlobalData confirmed.

However, the PRC have also placed similar restrictions on US companies, particularly when it comes to their access to critical minerals. On 2 January, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce placed 28 American companies – including Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed Martin – on an export controls list.

“China is opaque, so how exactly Tencent works with the Chinese military isn’t clear.” James Marques, GlobalData defence analyst

Nevertheless, the DoD labelled big technology players such as Tencent as ‘military companies’ without providing any specific reasons.

“‘Dual-use technology’ is a big concept in diplomacy and export control, but I suppose with tech companies like Tencent it’s always a bit more nebulous because it’s often referring to software, not physical products,” observed James Marques, a GlobalData defence analyst.

“China is opaque, so how exactly Tencent works with the Chinese military isn’t clear. But ultimately for the time being, this is the DoD expressing a formal opinion that may inform the actions of other government departments such as the Treasury Department, but there have been no active steps yet.”

Not just technology

The DoD lists Chinese companies it suspects are MCF entities in other critical industry sectors, such as shipbuilding and the maritime sector. This includes COSCO and two of its subsidiaries.

In the past year, the US government has cast doubt over the security of US port infrastructure.

Port of Los Angeles, cargo terminal, 8 August 2017. Credit: Shutterstock/Kirk Wester.

In a session of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in September 2024, policymakers determined that “the PRC has embedded itself into a critical component of the US economy by dominating global market share of port cranes through investment campaigns.”

US legislators fear the PRC’s control of port cranes for both the US and its allies. In singling out COSCO, the Committee’s report pointed to the company’s notable investment in the Port of Los Angeles’ container terminal. However, the Committee members voiced other concerns too:

“As a state-owned enterprise, COSCO Shipping has direct ties to the PRC and has reportedly modified its civilian ferries for use [in] amphibious operations – potentially for use in a future Taiwan invasion.”