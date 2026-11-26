Ukraine Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets. Credit: UkrPictures/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of State has approved a possible $621.9m Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for F-16 sustainment and associated equipment.

The package covers cartridge actuated device and propellant actuated device items, laboratory equipment and transport support.

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According to the State Department, the material would be added to an earlier F-16 sustainment case whose value was below the threshold requiring congressional notification.

No US funds are involved in the transaction. Rather, Ukraine is utilising multinational funding provided under the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART).

Principal contractors for the package will be chosen through competitive bidding in line with US Federal Acquisition Regulation guidelines.

The State Department said the package would support Ukraine’s ability to conduct self-defence and regional security missions. It also said the transfer would not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be assigned to Ukraine and would have no adverse effect on US defence readiness.

No offset agreement is currently known to have been proposed. Any such arrangement would be negotiated between Ukraine and the contractors, according to the notification.

The US decision comes as Ukraine says it needs to expand its fighter fleet. Ukrainian Defence Minister Evgeniy Khmara told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo that Kyiv requires at least 40 additional aircraft to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

“As aviation is currently one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered drones, it is important for us to scale up our fighter fleet. Ukraine needs at least 40 additional aircraft,” Khmara said.

In October, Belgium separately announced plans to transfer 10 F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine before the end of the year.

In July, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) signed a contract with Saab for the delivery of 16 JAS 39 Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft to Ukraine.