The US Army’s LTAMDS. Credit: U.S. Army photo by Darrell Ames.

The US has approved Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth approximately $16.5bn to three Middle Eastern nations amid ongoing regional security concerns linked to military operations involving Iran.

Kuwait will receive the largest portion of the authorised sales, which includes up to eight Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) radars, five Large Tactical Power Systems (LTPS), and eight frequency converters for an estimated total of $8bn.

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RTX will serve as the principal contractor for this sale.

A statement from the US Department of State said the proposed sale would enhance Kuwait’s ability to address “current and future threats” by supplying advanced air defence detection through the acquisition of the LTAMDS radar system, strengthening its air defence.

The statement added that this upgrade would provide protection for Kuwait and allied land forces in the region and will “significantly improve” the country’s contribution to Integrated Air Missile Defense.

The State Department has also cleared a possible sale of a long-range discrimination radar system with Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) integration and associated equipment, valued at $4.5bn for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The requested package comprises one long-range discrimination radar integrated with THAAD, 12 Sentinel A4 uplinkers, two THAAD C3 Fire Control and Communications tactical operations stations, and two launch and control stations.

Additionally, the UAE is set to acquire 10 Fixed Site-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat Systems (FS-LIDS), with an estimated value of $2.1bn.

Another sale involves 400 AIM-120C-7 or AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and eight AMRAAM guidance sections for a total potential cost of $1.22bn.

Furthermore, the Department gave approval for the UAE to purchase F-16 munitions and upgrades valued at $644m. Items included in this package are three GBU-39/B inert practice bombs, 1,500 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs Increment I, 900 KMU-556 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance sets, and 300 KMU-557 JDAM guidance sets.

Jordan is also set to benefit from a US decision authorising a military sale valued at roughly $70.5m for aircraft and munitions support equipment, minor modifications, maintenance support, logistics, and programme support elements.

These recent US authorisations follow moves by other allied countries in response to heightened tensions in the region.

Australia recently announced it would deploy an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft alongside Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to the Gulf area to support regional partners and civilian protection efforts.

Last week, the Ministry of Defence of the UAE reported that its air defence units have intercepted 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,627 uncrewed aerial vehicles since Iranian attacks began.

Earlier this month, media reports indicated that Gulf states had sought advanced air defence systems and anti-drone technologies from Italy as regional conflict intensified involving Iran, Israel, and the US.