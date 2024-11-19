The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale of Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) air combat training systems to the UK.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of this proposed sale, worth an estimated $70m (£55.3m). It aims to bolster the security of a key NATO ally and support US foreign policy and national security objectives.
Furthermore, the proposed sale is expected to enhance the UK’s capability to address current and future threats by improving tactical combat training.
Collins Aerospace and Leonardo DRS Systems are the principal contractors involved in this sale.
The sale package includes 46 TCTS II air combat training systems, along with various non-major defence equipment items including containers, integration and test support, spare parts, and repair parts.
The package also encompasses personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; US Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services.
TCTS II integrates fifth-generation and fourth-generation aircraft training missions, offering significant real-time benefits for all participants within a simulated, highly contested, and complex combat environment.
The system supports live, blended training, combining synthetic elements (virtual and constructive) with real-time air combat scenarios. It includes embedded processing for participants, models for weapon flyouts, both tethered and autonomous training operations, and ensures low end-to-end network latency using industry-standard interfaces.
UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) will use the TCTS II to better engage in live, virtual, and constructive tactical combat training, thereby enhancing interoperability with US operational training.
TCTS II replaces and enhances existing range training infrastructure, introducing the first certified multiple independent levels of security synthetic-inject-to-live training capability for both airborne and ground systems.
In 2021, Collins Aerospace reached an agreement to install its Joint Secure Air combat training system on Draken Europe’s Falcon 20 fleet to provide next-generation operational readiness training to the RAF and Navy.