The Trump administration has approved Tunisia’s request to purchase 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan trainer aircraft and related equipment.

To be implemented under the foreign military sale programme, the potential sale is estimated to be worth around $234m.

As is the case with other foreign military sales, it is subject to the approval of Congress.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the sale on 10 October.

In addition to T-6C Texan turboprop trainer aircraft, the sale will include spare engines, cartridge actuated devices / propellant actuated devices operational flight trainer, and spare parts.



Under the proposed sale, Tunisia will also procure ground handling and support equipment.

The deal also includes training equipment, engineering, technical and logistics support services.

In a statement, DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the defence capabilities and capacity of a major non-Nato ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa.

“This potential sale will provide additional opportunities for bilateral engagements and further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the US and Tunisia.”

The T-6C Texan is intended to replace Tunisia’s ageing trainer fleet. The procurement will be used to train pilots to support counter-terrorism and border security missions.

Textron Aviation Defense is the prime contractor for the potential sale.

T-6C Texan II is an improved version of the T-6B Texan II primary aircraft trainer. The next-generation military trainer can support all instruction levels.

The aircraft has embedded synthetic air-to-ground and air-to-air training.