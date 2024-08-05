USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Arabian Sea, 10 October 2010. Now, the Carrier Strike Group will replace Theodore Roosevelt CSG in the Middle East. Credit: DVIDS.

The US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J Austin, has taken steps to extend the US force posture across sea, air and land in the Middle East at the end of last week (2 August 2024) in response to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran alongside its associated militant non-state actors.

Simultaneously, the Department of Defense reiterated its commitment to “de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza” that has spiralled since the Palestinian and Iranian-backed militant group, Hamas, attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.

Another level of ballistic missile defence (BMD) at sea and land will bolster existing US capabilities deployed to protect Israel in its ongoing tit-for-tat missile exchange with Iran and its proxies. In addition, the US will also mobilise another fighter squadron – reinforcing their defensive air support capability.

No specific details have been released in relation to these latest deployments.

This new level of support was first devised in a call between the US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 1 August.

Tit-for-tat

These air defence measures have been deployed in the event of another potential missile exchange, much like the Iranian standoff attack against Israel in April – made up of a salvo of missiles and one-way-attack uncrewed aerial systems – which Israeli interception largely prevented.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The vast missile and projectile stocks of the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah, which is in close proximity to the north of Israel, presents a greater combined challenge alongside Iranian salvos to the US and Israeli interception rate.

Prior to these recent defensive measures, the Israeli government had sanctioned the assassination of a leading figure of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran. Dr Burcu Ozcelik, a senior research fellow in Middle East security at the British think tank, the Royal United Services Institute, commented on the likely consequences of the attack.

“While it is not the first targeted assassination against a high-level figure within the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance,’ at this juncture of intense tit-for-tat and a high stakes geopolitical conflict, it will have ripple effects across the region.

“This calls into question what a coordinated response to Iranian retaliation—as seen in April to support Israel—may look like among regional states.”

Scope of US posture in the Middle East

The exact number of additional BMD-capable destroyers, cruisers and land systems to be deployed remains undisclosed.

However, the US Navy’s USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group (CSG) is set to replace the USS Theodore Roosvelt CSG, which has been operating in US Central Command since 12 July.

Also known as ‘CSG 3’, the group comprises the flagship USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing 9, guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and more guided-missile destroyers within the Destroyer Squadron 21 – which includes six warships.

Notably, there are several more warships in CSG 3 than in the Theodore Roosevelt CSG, which consists only of three vessels: the Nimitz-class carrier flagship, Carrier Air Wing 11 and an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118).

These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the US military maintains in the region, including the USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit operating in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The group first entered the Mediterranean Sea, passing throught the Strait of Gibralter, on 26 June.

It consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit.