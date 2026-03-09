The Secretary of State stated that the immediate sale to Israel serves the national security interests of the US. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has authorised a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Israel, involving munitions and munitions support, with an estimated value of $151.8m.

Israel seeks to procure 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies.

The arrangement also covers engineering, logistics, and technical support from both US government personnel and private contractors, alongside other elements related to programme and logistics support.

The approval waives the Congressional review requirements under Section 36(b) of the Arms Export Control Act, as amended, after the Secretary of State determined and justified that an emergency exists requiring the immediate sale of these defence articles and services to Israel in the “national security interests of the United States”.

According to the State Department, the FMS will enhance Israel’s ability to address “current and future threats,” and act as a “deterrent to regional threats.”

Repkon USA, a subsidiary of Türkiye based Repkon, has been selected as the principal contractor for the supply.

Part of the requirement for BLU-110A/B bomb bodies will be fulfilled through transfers from existing stock, the Department stated.

The BLU-110 general purpose bomb matches the MK83 MOD 5 bomb except for its explosive filler. It features a steel body with a nose section designed for either a proximity sensor, mechanical fuze and adapter booster, or a penetrating nose plug; the aft section is fitted for a tail electric fuze.

Compatible with conical or retarding fins, guidance airfoil kits (laser/GPS), or mine kits, the BLU-110 serves as a warhead for various precision-guided weapons including the GBU-16 Paveway 2 Laser-Guided Bomb (LGB), GBU-32 JDAM, and Quick-Strike Mine (QSM).

The US Air Force and US Navy are primary users of this munition.

Israel is seeking to procure additional bomb bodies as its Operation Roaring Lion, launched against Iran on 28 February, 2026, continue to escalate.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) said it recently completed another wave of strikes, dropping munitions on more than 400 military infrastructure sites, including ballistic missile launchers and weapons-production facilities.

In a post on X, the IDF said the IAF has conducted roughly 190 strike sorties since the start of the operation, targeting launchers, air-defence systems, weapons storage sites, and other assets.

Separately, the IDF reported that over the past week of fighting against Hezbollah, more than 600 targets across Lebanon were struck from the air, sea, and ground using about 820 munitions.