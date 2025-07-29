Boeing-built X-37B Spaceplane lands at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Credit: U.S. Space Force/PRNewswire.

The US Space Force (USSF) and the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office are preparing to launch the eighth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-8).

The mission, scheduled for 21 August 2025, will see the Boeing-built X-37B launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, under the designation USSF-36 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, US.

The mission’s objectives include a variety of tests and experimental operations.

Among the technologies to be tested are advanced laser communication systems between satellites and a quantum inertial sensor.

The laser communications demonstrations that involve “proliferated commercial satellite networks in Low Earth Orbit” is said to enhance resilience and security of US space communications.

Laser communications offer increased data transmission due to shorter infrared wavelengths, stated USSF.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The trial of the quantum inertial sensor is designed to facilitate precise navigation in space without relying on traditional GPS by detecting atomic movements.

This innovation is critical for maintaining navigation capabilities in areas where GPS signals are compromised, thereby strengthening the defensive posture of US space assets.

The OTV-8 will also include a service module to enhance its experimental load capacity, thereby providing additional opportunities for mission partners such as the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Defense Innovation Unit.

The insights gained from these demonstrations will play a crucial role in shaping future space structures for the USSF.

This mission announcement follows closely on the heels of OTV-7’s successful completion less than six months prior.

These experiments are part of a larger initiative by the USSF to ensure the protection and stability of space by improving the resilience and versatility of American orbital resources.

US Space Force space operations chief general Chance Saltzman said: “OTV-8’s laser communications demonstration will mark an important step in the US Space Force’s ability to leverage proliferated space networks as part of a diversified and redundant space architectures. In so doing, it will strengthen the resilience, reliability, adaptability and data transport speeds of our satellite communications architecture.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up