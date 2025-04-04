The Skyraider II is an evolution of the L3Harris multi-mission OA-1 Sky Warden aircraft. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, in partnership with Air Tractor, has handed over the first OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft to the US Air Force Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

The Skyraider II, officially named in February 2025, is set to bolster the capabilities of Special Operations Forces (SOF) in alignment with the National Defense Strategy.

It will enhance the operational readiness of special operations personnel, enabling them to undertake a variety of missions.

These include close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks.

Designed for adaptability, the Skyraider II can operate from austere and remote airstrips.

L3Harris Integrated Mission Systems president Jon Rambeau said: “The Skyraider II reflects L3Harris’ commitment to delivering cost-effective, adaptable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the warfighter.

“By leveraging our team’s innovation and expertise, we are providing special operations personnel with a versatile, mission-ready capability that supports operational requirements today and into the future.”

The Skyraider II is an evolution of the L3Harris multi-mission OA-1 Sky Warden aircraft, which can be customised for a range of mission needs suitable for both US and allied forces.

The AT-802-based aircraft offers a platform that enables operators to tailor their approach to various mission requirements and confound adversaries in all levels of armed conflict.

Furthermore, the Skyraider II has a smaller maintenance footprint and lower operational costs per flight hour.

L3Harris is poised to deliver additional aircraft, following this initial handover.

Air Tractor president Jim Hirsch said: “Air Tractor is thrilled to be a part of this programme.”

“We stand ready to meet the future needs and to ensure this airframe aligns with the expectations of US Air Force Special Operations Command.”

In March 2025, the company secured a $90m contract from the US Space Force Space Systems Command to further modernise the nation’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) programme.

Initially chosen in February 2022, L3Harris plays a role in integrating and accelerating the ATLAS SDA programme, which is a strategic priority for the Department of Defense.