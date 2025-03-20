The contract aims to modernise C2 by improving the speed, accuracy, and relevance of satellite and space debris tracking. Credit: © L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

L3Harris has secured a $90m follow-on contract from the US Space Force Space Systems Command to continue the modernisation of the nation’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) programme.

In February 2022, L3Harris was first selected by the USSF to integrate and expedite the ATLAS SDA programme.

The programme is claimed to be a priority for the Department of Defense (DoD).

This follow-on contract tasks the company with developing, integrating, and delivering a suite of astrometric tools.

These are designed to augment the capabilities of the Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS), which consolidates all relevant data for SDA, space command and control (C2), intelligence, operations, and system readiness.

The initiative to replace the Space Defence Operations Centre with ATLAS began in 2018 by the US Air Force.

The latest continuation contract aims to modernise C2 by enhancing the speed, accuracy, and relevance of tracking satellites and space debris.

The Space C2 programme delivers infrastructure, enterprise services, and mission applications that support responsive and resilient operational-level Space C2 capabilities for space operation centres.

The enhancements to ATLAS are set to bolster the Space Force’s capacity to prevent operational surprises and ensure that war fighters can precisely counter emerging anti-satellite threats.

The modernisation includes the implementation of automated processing and maintenance of the astrometric baseline.

L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems president Ed Zoiss said: “We recognise Space Domain Awareness is critical to the Space Force and is essential to defending vital national interests.

“Our work on the ATLAS program will enhance space operations and will help prevent adversaries from disrupting, degrading and destroying U.S. space capabilities.”

L3Harris offers a range of space control capabilities, including live, virtual, and constructive environments for training and engineering, along with cybersecurity and programme management services.