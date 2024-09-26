Romanian Defence Minister, Angel Tîlvăr, meets with the Director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on 25 September 2024. Credit: Romania Ministry of National Defence.

The US State Department announced that it has allocated $920m (4.1bn lei) in a Foreign Military Financing (FMF) direct loan to Romania, a strategic partner located on Nato’s Eastern Flank next to the Black Sea.

This decision is the latest move that the US government has made to help strengthen the defence inventory of the key Nato member. Since 2016, the country housed a US Aegis ballistic missile defence system as well as US troops.

Now, Romania is also undertaking a major military modernisation programme that includes purchasing US defence equipment, for which US State Department approval is crucial to success. So far, Romania has acquired Abrams main battle tanks, Sidewinder missiles and co-production of ammunition, among other things.

Romanian foreign policy has aligned closely with the US in repsonse to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Eastern European country has even trained fighter pilots from neighbouring Ukraine to operate the American-made F-16 Fighting Falcon since a number of units were gifted to the war-torn nation.

What will the FMF deal do for Romania?

The FMF mechanism offers an efficient and advantageous way of diversifying the financing sources of the Romanian government, from the perspective of maturity and costs associated with this financing compared to other financing sources Romania uses, simultaneously with the development of certain strategic military capabilities.

It is said that the latest provisions in the agreement will benefit the Ministry of National Defence, up to the amount of $700m, and the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism up to the amount of $220m.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The agreement provides for lower interest rates than those at which Romania usually borrows.

In addition, the State Department added that the deal also provides $60m in FMF grant funds (meaning these particular funds are non-repayable).

Romania picks up the pace in defence

“The armed forces’ modernisation is a strategic priority for Romania, and the support and expertise offered by the American partner are crucial in this process,” stated Angel Tîlvăr, Romania’s Minister of National Defence, during the talks with the US Defense Security and Cooperation Agency.

As with most European countries, GlobalData intelligence suggests that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had a dramatic effect on the growth of Romania’s defence budget.

Having seen a modest decrease between 2020–22, Romania significantly increased spending after 2023, with a year-on-year increase of 53.3%.

After this sharp rise, the forecast for the 2025–29 period is expected to see a steadier compound annual growth rate of 2.4%, seeing the budget grow to $9.7bn in 2029. This makes the cumulative spend in 2025–29 $46.3bn, compared to $33.7bn for 2020–24.

Relative to the overall size of its economy, the percentage of GDP that Romania spends on its military will be consistently above 3% for this period, comfortably exceeding the 2% Nato minimum target.