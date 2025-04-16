The sale aims to support Philippines’ pilot training and skill development. Credit: The Art of Pics/Shutterstock.

The US State Department has approved an estimated $120m potential foreign military sale of TH-73A training helicopters and associated support to the Philippines.  

The Philippines’ request includes TH-73A training helicopters, an aircraft simulator, spare engines, pack up kits, fuel tanks, aircraft hoists and lifts, among other items. 

The TH-73A is equipped with the Genesys advanced avionics IFR glass cockpit, featuring four IDU-680 displays in a dual-sided PFD/MFD format with dual redundant ADAHRS, dual GPS/FMS, other supporting sensors.  

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency has formally notified Congress of this prospective sale.  

The sale also encompasses US government and contractor-provided engineering, technical, logistics, transportation support services, and more. 

This proposed sale is intended to support US foreign policy and national security by enhancing the security of a strategic partner that contributes to political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia.  

It aims to improve the Philippines’ capability to address current and future threats by providing a platform for pilot training and skill development, fostering a proficient rotary wing aviator corps. 

The principal contractor for this sale is AgustaWestland Philadelphia (Leonardo). 

The latest sale follows the Philippines’ recent $5.6bn F-16 deal with the US

GlobalData’s report forecasts an increase in the Philippines’ defence budget from $4.9bn in 2025 to $6.2bn in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the period.  

The acquisition budget is also projected to grow from $701.1m in 2025 to $849.9m in 2029, marking a CAGR of 4.9%.  