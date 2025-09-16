US Air Force F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft. Credit: Sanit Fuangnakhon / Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has greenlit a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of F-16 aircraft and associated support to Peru, with an estimated value of $3.42bn.

The Peruvian Government intends to acquire 10 F-16C Block 70 aircraft and two F-16D Block 70 aircraft. The purchase will also include a suite of equipment including 14 F110-GE-129 engines, missile systems, navigational aids, and electronic warfare systems.

Additionally, the deal could provide Peru with 14 Improved Programmable Display Generators, 12 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, 52 guided missile launchers, and various other precision-guided munitions and targeting systems.

Support equipment and electronics such as Infrared Search and Track systems, AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare systems, and Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems II are also part of the package.

The F-16 Block 70/72 variant comes with a high-resolution centre pedestal display that offers improved situational awareness for pilots.

Lockheed Martin, General Electric Aerospace, and RTX Corporation have been identified as the principal contractors for this deal.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has already notified Congress of the potential transaction.

According to the DSCA, the deal aligns with US foreign policy goals by bolstering the security of Peru.

The acquisition is expected to upgrade the Peruvian Air Force’s capabilities in safeguarding its airspace, protecting territorial integrity, and supporting ground forces.

Meanwhile, the DSCA assured that this proposed sale will maintain the existing military balance within the region and not necessitate additional US personnel in Peru.

Furthermore, there will be no negative impact on US defence readiness owing to this sale.

The approval from the US follows a report from last month that Sweden’s latest JAS 39 Gripen E/F aircraft is a contender in Peru’s search for new generation of combat aircraft.

