An AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile. Credit: Flying Camera / Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to the Government of the Netherlands for AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs).

The deal, which includes related equipment, is estimated to be worth $570m.

The Dutch Government seeks to purchase up to 232 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM and up to eight AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections.

The package also includes non-major defence equipment items, including AMRAAM control section spares, Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs), missile containers, consumables, and accessories.

It covers repair-and-return support, weapon system support and software, plus technical documentation. Also included are personnel training and training equipment, and US Government and contractor engineering services.

RTX Corporation has been appointed as the principal contractor for this sale.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which notified Congress of the certification, this sale aims to enhance the security of a Nato ally that contributes to political stability and economic progress in Europe.

Furthermore, the sale will not necessitate additional US Government or contractor representatives in the Netherlands.

In December 2024, the US State Department approved a potential FMS to the Netherlands for AIM-120D3 AMRAAM and associated equipment for an estimated cost of $807m.

In a separate announcement, the US State Department has also approved potential sales to the Norwegian Government totalling an estimated $275.1m.

This includes a possible sale of 816 GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs Increment I and associated items for approximately $113m.

Non-MDE items such as spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support were also part of the deal package.

The Boeing Company is appointed as the principal contractor for this sale.

Additionally, Norway seeks to acquire up to 50 MK 54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedoes, along with related equipment, at an estimated cost of $162.1m.

The deal also includes torpedo components, software, support equipment, spare and repair parts, US Government and contractor engineering, technical and other non-MDE equipment.

The principal contractor for this sale is also RTX Corporation.

