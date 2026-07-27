US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft. Credit: Manoj Kumar Tuteja/Shutterstock.com.

Segers Aero, Standard Aero, and Turbopower have been awarded contracts worth up to $343.2m for the repair and overhaul of T56 aircraft engine parts supporting the C-130 transport fleet.

The 10-year, multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) firm-fixed-price contract was announced by the US Department of War (DoW) on 23 July 2026.

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Work will be performed at company facilities in Fairhope, Alabama, San Antonio in Texas, Opa-locka in Florida, and Winnipeg in Canada.

The contracts are scheduled to run through 22 July 2036.

According to the announcement, the awards also cover support through Foreign Military Sales arrangements for a range of partner nations. These include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, and Türkiye.

Turbopower offers C-130 nacelle and T56 maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

The company said that its inclusion on the contract will enable it to compete for future task orders involving depot-level repair and overhaul of T56 Series III and Series 3.5 engines, modules, and components for the United States Air Force (USAF), United States Navy (USN), and FMS customers.

Turbopower president Greg Watson said: “This award reflects the trust our military partners place in Turbopower’s technical expertise, quality, responsiveness, and commitment to excellence.

“Our team is honoured to support the US Air Force, US Navy, and allied nations by delivering dependable, high-quality MRO solutions that keep mission-critical aircraft ready to fly.”

According to the DoW, $1,500 of fiscal 2026 working capital funds, $500 per awardee, are being obligated at the time of award.

The contracts were awarded following a competitive process with three offers received.

The Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity overseeing the agreements.