A B-52 Stratofortress arriving at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in 2016. The base in one of a number in the region housing WRM equipment. Credit: US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Corey Hook

The US Air Combat Command has awarded a $67.1m contract modification to a previously awarded contract for Ninth Air Force (9AF) War Reserve Materiel (WRM) support services to US-based Amentum Services, bringing the total cumulative contract value to $554m.

According to a US Department of Defense (DoD) contract announcement on 2 October, work will be performed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; Kuwait; the Sultanate of Oman; Qatar; and the UAE and is expected to be completed by 30 September.

The Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) is the air component of United States Central Command, a regional unified command tasked with management of the Middle East and Southwest Asia areas of operations.

The US Air Force maintains a presence in all four Gulf states mentioned through assets assigned to 9AF – which is headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base – at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (379th Air Expeditionary Wing), Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait (386th Air Expeditionary Wing), and Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE (380th Air Expeditionary Wing).

Although the USAF’s exact presence in Oman is unclear, the Royal Air Force of Oman’s base at RAFO Thumrait in the southern Dhofar Governorate had previously been used as a US WRM site, supported by US-based DynCorp.

DynCorp was acquired by Amentum in 2020, adding a sizeable network of aviation, logistics, training, intelligence and operational services in over 30 countries to its portfolio.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

A number of USAF F-16 fighters and C-130J aircraft attached to 9AF were based at RAFO Thumrait in 2022 for Exercise Accurate Test, which is a biennial serial to improve agile combat employment tactics for US forces in the region.

War Reserve Materiel is a term used to describe equipment and/or tasks needed to support US combat operations in regional commands, and can including maintaining, repairing, storing, and shipping items such as aerospace ground equipment, base expeditionary sets, fuel-related equipment, generators, medical materiel, munitions, and vehicles.