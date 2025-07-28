An AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles on a military aircraft. Credit: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved a potential $4.67bn foreign military sale (FMS) of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated equipment to Egypt.

The Egyptian Government seeks to procure four AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radar systems, alongside 100 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM)-extended range (ER) and 100 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, two AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections (spares) and one AMRAAM control section (spare).

Included in the proposed package are 600 AIM-9X Sidewinder block II tactical missiles, 150 AIM-9X Sidewinder captive air training missiles (CATMs), 62 AIM-9X Sidewinder block II tactical guidance units (GUs) and 20 AIM-9X Sidewinder CATM GUs.

Additionally, the deal will include various non-major defence equipment (non-MDE) items such as Tactical Control Center systems, fire distribution centres, canister launcher systems, and electrooptical/infrared systems.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential transaction.

This sale is aimed at bolstering the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US, while enhancing Egypt’s defensive capabilities, said the agency.

Support equipment includes NASAMS classroom trainers, communication node systems, and High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptions (HAIPE) IPS 250X. Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems will be provided, specifically Model 5800 or TPX-61 and KIV-77 IFF crypto appliqués.

Advanced GPS receivers, AN/PSN-13 Defense Advanced Global Positioning System Receivers (DAGRs) with SAASM, along with AN/PYQ-10 Simple Key Loaders for secure communications, are also part of the deal.

The agreement also covers AMRAAM-ER Extended Load Trainers, missile containers, and a comprehensive set of support and test equipment, spare parts, repair components, and additional logistics and support programme.

RTX is identified as the principal contractor for this deal.

The execution of this sale will necessitate the deployment of 26 US Government and 34 contractor personnel to Egypt to support equipment installation, system checks, training programmes, and logistical efforts.

The proposed sale is not expected to negatively impact US defence readiness, DSCA said.

In February 2025, the US approved a potential FMS to Egypt for AN/TPS-78 Long Range Radar systems valued at $304m.

