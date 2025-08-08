The MC-55A is based on the Gulfstream G550 business jet. Credit: Cahyadi HP/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has given approval for a potential $404m (A$618m) foreign military sale (FMS) of MC-55A aircraft baseline 2 upgrade and related support to Australia.

Under this proposed sale, Australia is set to receive equipment and services crucial for the upkeep of its MC-55A fleet.

This includes both major and minor modifications, spare parts, consumables, accessories, and repair and return support.

Additionally, the package encompasses engineering, technical, and logistics support services from both US government and contractors, along with other necessary elements of logistics and programme support.

The implementation of this proposed sale does not necessitate additional US government or contractor personnel to be stationed in Australia.

L3 Harris Technologies has been named as the principal contractor for this project.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which notified Congress of this sale, highlighted that it would support US foreign policy and national security objectives.

DSCA said: “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability to maintain its fleet of MC-55A aircraft that enhances its ability to conduct effective air operations and supports US operations in the region,” the agency added.

The DSCA also noted that this transaction would not disrupt the fundamental military balance within the area.

Currently, there is no known offset agreement associated with this potential sale.

Any such agreement would be determined during negotiations between Australia and L3 Harris Technologies, said DSCA.

This announcement comes on the heels of another significant approval made in June of this year when the US State Department authorised a possible $2bn FMS for F/A-18F and EA-18G aircraft sustainment support along with related equipment to Australia.

