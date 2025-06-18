A Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighter aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Credit: Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.

The US State Department has approved a potential $2.0bn foreign military sale (FMS) of F/A-18F and EA-18G aircraft sustainment support and related equipment to Australia.

The Australian Government seeks to acquire 60 global lightning – joint tactical terminal – transceivers (JTT-X), 40 units of advanced electronic warfare systems, and 24 next generation electronic attack units (NGEAU).

Furthermore, the sale package includes AN/PYQ-10C Simple Key Loaders, Inline Network Encryptors, AN/ALE-47 countermeasure dispensing systems, joint mission planning system software, spare parts for aircraft, repair components, and additional supporting apparatus along with other logistical elements and programme assistance.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of this potential sale.

The agency said in a statement: “The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

This purchase is expected to bolster Australia its capabilities against present and future threats by ensuring continued sustainment support for its F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleet, said the DSCA.

It will also enhance the country’s ability to participate in coalition operations and contribute towards shared security objectives within the region.

DSCA added: “Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces. The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Boeing is designated as the primary contractor for this deal.

The fulfilment of this proposed sale will necessitate temporary visits to Australia by 25 US government personnel and 15 US contractor representatives to provide programme technical oversight and support requirements.

Recently, Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) validated interoperability with a successful airborne mission using two uncrewed MQ-28s controlled from a E-7A Wedgetail at Woomera Test Range.

