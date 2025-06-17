An AIM-120 AMRAAM on display. Credit: Balon Greyjoy/ commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The US State Department has approved a potential $211m (€181m) foreign military sale of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment to Italy.

Italy seeks to procure 30 AIM-120D-3 AMRAAMs, 40 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, and two AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance sections.

Additionally, the proposed transaction encompasses non-major defence equipment items such as spare control sections and containers for AMRAAMs, as well as necessary parts for repairs, consumables, accessories, and support for repair and return processes.

The package also includes support for weapon systems and software, delivery of both classified and unclassified software and support services, technical documentation, training for personnel alongside training apparatus, engineering services from both US government and contracted entities, technical assistance, logistical support services, and other related elements essential for logistics and programme support.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress about this potential sale.

DSCA said in a statement: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Nato Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The agency said that the capability will augment Italy’s capabilities in countering present and future aerial threats by providing it with updated air-to-air munitions.

Furthermore, it is expected to promote interoperability between the US forces, Nato allies, and the Italian Armed Forces.

Currently, Italy operates AMRAAMs within its military framework. The transaction is not projected to disrupt the prevailing military balance within the region, DSCA said.

In 2024, Italy has allocated $30.8bn to its defence budget, as per a GlobalData report. The projections indicate that from 2025 to 2029, the defence budget will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of slightly over -1%.

Factors propelling the expansion of Italy’s defence market include modernisation efforts, acquisition of new platforms, and heightened tensions with Russia, notes the report.

RTX has been identified as the principal contractor for this sale.

Currently, no offset agreements are known to be associated with this potential sale; such agreements would be determined during negotiations between Italy and RTX.

In April 2025, the US State Department approved an estimated $1.04bn (A$1.8bn) potential foreign military sale of AMRAAM to Australian Defence Force.

