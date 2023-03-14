An F-16C Fighting Falcon lands to prepare for Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis.

Personnel and aircraft from the US Air Force (USAF), Air National Guard (ANG) and Marine Corps (USMC) have begun combat training exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2.

The exercise is being conducted from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada between 12 and 24 March.

The training activity aims to enhance the interoperability between the US and other nations’ participating forces, including the USAF’s 414th Combat Training Squadron and the Israeli Air Force.

The latest iteration of Red Flag-Nellis primarily aims to hone the capabilities of the participating warfighters as well as to strengthen alliances of US European and Central Command.

This effort saw participation of Israel’s F-35I Adir fighter aircraft, with special focus on improving the readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic operations.

USAF 414th Combat Training Squadron commander colonel Jared Hutchinson said: “The Israeli F-35 participation in Red Flag 23-2 is another step forward for America and its allies in the transition to the next level of air warfare.

“It’s a rare opportunity for warfighters from both countries to integrate our most advanced capabilities. As the Fifth-Generation Center of Excellence, Nellis AFB is uniquely capable of hosting allied F-35 units on the ground and challenging them in the air.”

During this edition of Red Flag-Nellis, the drills will involve representation of realistic threat systems, around 2,200 targets and an enemy force to replicate different combat scenarios at the Nellis AFB and the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The training events will allow the participating combat air forces to train, operate and fight together.

Hutchinson said: “This cross-flow of warfighter culture is something that has lasting benefits for the joint and allied participants who bring those skills back to home station and to the battlefield.”